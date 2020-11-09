With considerable losses in state funding and increases in expenses for technology, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment the Webster Groves School District quickly slid from a balanced budget into a deficit this year.
Enter the Webster Groves School District Foundation with a massive fundraising campaign the group is calling “Funding the COVID-19 Gap.”
In a normal year, the foundation — an independent fundraising organization which supports the entire district — would be collecting money to award grants to innovative teachers. But according to President Joel Oliver, the group met with administrators and decided 2020 wasn’t the year for competitive applications.
“Quite frankly, everything everyone is doing is innovative every day,” said Oliver. “As we were having those conversations, we spoke with (Superintendent) John Simpson and said, ‘Let’s all work together and focus on one kind of campaign this year.’”
To figure out a focus, the group identified areas in which students were most vulnerable in the midst of the pandemic. During the start of the school year, when learning was virtual for all grade levels, top priority went to ensuring all students had access to wi-fi hotspots and Chromebook computers at home. The foundation’s goal is now to support both teachers and students with up-to-date technology during the pandemic — and beyond.
“We don’t anticipate this is going to go away anytime soon. The ability for teachers to connect with students in real time is so important, and lack of access to technology is a barrier,” said Superintendent John Simpson. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the foundation’s work and how they are helping to lead this effort. We couldn‘t be doing what we’re doing without the support they’re providing.”
The district’s elementary school students returned to classrooms in October, and middle and high school students are slated to start next week. Simpson said it’s important for the social and emotional well-being of students to be able to interact directly with teachers and peers. But due to the possibility of quarantines, it’s imperative that the district ensure students have access to technology going forward.
In addition to a goal of a 1:1 ratio of Chromebooks to students, the foundation is also raising money to combat food insecurity for Webster families. Though Webster currently participates in a USDA program which provides breakfast and lunch for all kids at no cost, the foundation recognized that this government funding is not permanent, and that some families require assistance for other meals.
“The funds the foundation raises goes to help the district’s food pantry, which will help feed families on the weekends,” said Kristina Stuber, executive director of the Webster Groves School District Foundation. “With the USDA program for breakfast and lunch, we don’t know how long that’ll last. We’re just trying to raise money to prepare.”
The district’s Community Cares Food Pantry, which recently opened at the district’s service center at 3232 S. Brentwood Blvd., collects dry and canned foods, as well as hygiene products and school supplies. Donations are accepted at any school building.
On Saturday, Nov. 7, the district’s Adventure Club will host a “Turkey Day Food Drive” at the service center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off in boxes or bags labeled “Donation.” Items most requested are Thanksgiving food items such as canned corn, pre-made pie crust, brown sugar, canned pumpkin, gravy mix and instant mashed potatoes.
In today’s strange and challenging environment, Simpson wants to remind the Webster Groves community to be flexible — and to be kind.
“The one thing I’d stress is that a lot of this is circumstantial, whether it’s a struggle with wi-fi or food insecurity,” he said. “Any of us could be in this situation at any point. It’s about being mindful of where you are and acknowledging that circumstances could change. It’s important to have empathy for people.”
To learn more about the “Funding the COVID-19 Gap” campaign or make a donation, visit www.wgsdfoundation.org/funding-the-covid-19-gap.html.