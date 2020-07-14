Life can be scary with a parent fighting cancer, but one local summer camp is helping kids realize they are not alone.
Due to COVID-19, Camp Kesem, normally held on the campus of Saint Louis University, is going virtual this year. "Kesem at Home" will feature five days of virtual programming from July 20 - 24. Camp employees are currently in the process of sending home kits which include a camp t-shirt, craft supplies, a Kesem-themed activity book and other fun supplies to use alongside virtual programming.
"Having a parent with cancer is incredibly isolating and oftentimes requires these children to grow up faster than other kids. At Camp Kesem, we allow our campers to just be kids again," said Brittany Pace, co-director. "They can play games, get messy, and have fun for a week and escape the worry that comes with having a parent with cancer."
In addition to connecting kids whose parents are fighting, survived or died from cancer, Camp Kesem is designed to be a support network. Though the camp meets only once per year in the summer, campers receive care packages following a parent's passing or relapse and birthday cards on their birthdays. Camp Kesem also hosts Friends and Family Days in which campers can reunite with friends and counselors during the rest of the year.
Other than the Empowerment Ceremony, which is the only time cancer is intentionally brought up to allow campers to share their stories, Camp Kesem allows kids to have fun while their parents relax.
Rock Hill father, author and widower Patrick P. Long, whose children attended Camp Kesem when his wife was fighting cancer, raised money for the camp through the sale of his recently released book, “Ordinarily Extraordinary,” about his family’s journey through love and anger, life and death, and hope and inspiration.
All proceeds from one of his recent book launch events — which totaled more than $2,000 — were donated to Camp Kesem.
Slots are available for this year's camp session. Find Camp Kesem online by searching Camp Kesem SLU, emailing slu@campkesem.org, or calling at 224-338-9386. To apply, go to kesem.force.com to make an account and submit an application.