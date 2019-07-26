Camp Bow Wow pet day care and commercial kennel, proposed for 902 S. Kirkwood Road, got a first reading at the July 18 Kirkwood City Council meeting. A final vote is set for Aug. 1.
The 1.1 acre site was previously used by ABC Supply Company as a warehouse. Plans are for the existing building to be renovated and used for a dog day care facility for up to 64 dogs, with training and grooming services and a kennel.
An outdoor play area with artificial turf that was originally planned for the southeast corner of the property has been moved to the north side of the building and reduced in size. City Planner Jonathan Raiche said applicants have also done a sound study.
David Schwer, property manager of a building in Kirkwood Office Park, said he was pleased the outdoor play area is being moved. But he said he feared problems if dogs are kept out too long and allowed to bark.
“We want to ensure our property values are not impacted,” he said.
Bob Vatterott, owner of the building where Camp Bow Wow wants to locate, said the site has been vacant for two-and-a-half years.
“I don’t know who will go in there if this company would not,” he said.
Hours for the outdoor area would be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, though some animals would be kept overnight in the building. Sharon Jeffries, owner of the franchise, said dogs would be outside only for certain periods between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and wouldn’t be taken out during rain or extreme cold or heat.
Council Member Maggie Duwe said she was concerned about potential odors for surrounding residents. Jeffries said animal waste would be removed immediately from the outside play area, with fecal matter put in special bags and placed in a trash bin, which would be emptied twice a week.
The site would have 27 parking spaces and an eight-foot fence. Council Member Nancy Luetzow said she was concerned the outdoor play area would have only a vinyl fence but no sound blanket or canopy for sound abatement.
“You don’t just go by the noise factor – there’s the annoyance factor of dogs barking,” Council Member Ellen Edman said.
Mike Biffignani with Sondare Acoustics Group, a consultant for Camp Bow Wow, said a planned canopy over the outdoor area to protect dogs from the heat could be made sound absorbing.
Council Member Mark Zimmer recommended the use of a soundproof sun shade, adding, “you don’t want neighbors calling each hour to complain on dogs barking.”
Council Member Wallace Ward recommended requiring containment and treatment of wastewater used to clean the outdoor play area before it’s released into the stormwater system.
There are 167 Camp Bow Wow locations across the United States, Jeffries said. The company has been in business since 2000.