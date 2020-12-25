I would like to thank whoever was responsible for assembling the kind, warm words of tribute for Rick Frese. I worked with Rick many years ago, at the Suburban Journals, and knew him to be quiet, unassuming, non-temperamental and dedicated to his job. He wasn’t showy or flashy in the least; not someone others would always take the time to pay tribute to in death. I thought the tribute was a tremendous act of kindness and humanity; couldn’t we use a lot more of that today?
This also underscores the value of a community newspaper. This wouldn’t have appeared anywhere else.
Terry Edelmann
Glendale