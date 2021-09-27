My jaw literally dropped as I read the comments made by Webster Groves Plan Commissioner Jeff Smith regarding the proposed SG Collaborative development plan (Tie Vote From Plan Commission on Douglass Hill Rezoning, Sept 17).
He states that he is very concerned about the use of eminent domain and the scale of the project, but then goes on to say that it’s better to “move forward with something ... than nothing.”
This is utterly nonsensical! Why is it better to go ahead with a bad plan than to do nothing? Why not leave a thriving area, with historic local businesses and a nature sanctuary, to continue unfettered? The article also states that literally every member of the plan commission expressed reservations about increased traffic, environmental impact and flooding — why did four of the eight vote for the motion to move ahead despite these concerns? The people of Webster Groves deserve better.
Jennifer Houston
Webster Groves