Unbelievable! Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined 16 other state Republican attorneys general, led by Texas, in filing an idiotic challenge to election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Why do these state public officials think they have any business evaluating other states’ election results? These Republicans are behaving exactly as the Nazis did — making use of democracy to destroy democracy. We need to wake up. Hitler came to power legally. This lawsuit documents that top elected Republican state officials are willing to attack other states’ election processes.
Republicans who wish to overturn the election results are not defending election integrity — they are a threat to it. This ridiculous litigation is an affront to free and fair elections. As former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill stated on Twitter: “Real lawyers of both parties are laughing at him.”
Eric Schmitt is an embarrassment to Missouri, an embarrassment to the office of Missouri Attorney General, and an embarrassment to Kirkwood.
Kayla Vaughan, Dennis Roach
Kirkwood