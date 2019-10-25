In response and in agreement to Steve Wulff’s article in the Oct. 11 Mailbag, I’d like to expound further.
The powers that be would like us to concentrate on CO2 emissions, methane and other greenhouse gases as the cause for global warming. The ozone layer around the Earth is our protector from the damaging rays emitted from the sun.
No one makes mention of the “common sense” reason for the depletion of the Earth’s protection from the sun. To do so would cause the capitalists to lose money.
Since Oct. 4, 1957, satellites have been launched into space by the U.S. and Soviet Union. Between 1961 and 2018 there have been 8,900 satellites launched into space.
And guess what? Every time one of these satellites is launched into space it breaks through the Earth’s ozone layer, weakening it and causing further damage.
Capitalism and convenience are the driving forces behind satellite placements and spacecraft launches.
For too long we have ignored the capitalizing decisions of corporate America and big brother’s head turning because their hands are in their pockets. We should take steps to return to the past, because the progression has put our lives and our planet in serious danger.
Let’s step back for “the good of humanity” and rid ourselves of our dependence on satellites. Let’s ban satellite and spacecraft launches.
Webster Groves