I read with interest the latest Webster-Kirkwood Times article regarding the proposed Douglas Hill development including comments by Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch. She is absolutely correct stating: “The longer this goes on, the more the community is divided.”
But that doesn’t justify swift action without considering the consequences. It’s my impression that public comments are trending in opposition to the project and that opposition is increasing with each successive meeting. Rather than a town hall meeting or a pancake breakfast, wouldn’t a citywide referendum be more appropriate? While the TIF deadline may pass, the decision to proceed with this massive project warrants input from all residents of Webster Groves.
Leonard Fagan
Webster Groves