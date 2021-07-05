According to Jonathan Waite of Crestwood, “from antiquity we have known that there are only two genders” (WKT Mailbag, June 25). While he may believe this, historical accounts of cultures across the world indicate otherwise. I would suggest that Mr. Waite study the evidence of homosexuality and transgenderism throughout history, beginning as early as 2500 BCE. (There are even Neolithic and Bronze Age drawings and figurines in the Mediterranean area dating back to 7000 BCE that depict gender-variant individuals.)
Different cultures throughout the ages (Ancient Egyptian, South Asian, Eurasian, Indonesian, Hawaiian, Tahitian, Native American and others) have recognized more than two genders — some acknowledging as many as five or six.
I challenge Mr. Waite and other WKT readers to stretch themselves toward a broader understanding of the diversity in our world by studying history and cultures beyond their own.
Kathy Becker
Kirkwood