What would have happened if the Douglas Hill project had been slated for one of Webster’s central corridors of Elm or Lockwood or near Blackburn Park? There would have been such a public NIMBY (“Not In My Backyard”) outcry that the developers would have been sent packing.
It seems to be perfectly OK, however, to plop this development monstrosity on the city’s north side, conveniently out of sight and mind of many Webster residents who probably don’t venture that way too often.
Although the developer has addressed the issue of increased traffic from up to 1,500 anticipated residents (that’s a lot of vehicles coming and going), it has merely glossed over the issue. This substantially increased traffic will have to go somewhere and will empty onto small streets (two lanes), one of them being Rock Hill which, as has been widely noted, already backs up several times a day due to trains.
Just to be clear to those who don’t drive in this area on a regular basis, the traffic on Rock Hill already backs up all the way down the hill and across Kirkham as long lines of vehicles wait at the stop sign for the trains to pass, depending on the time of day.
In addition, the loss of hard-to-replace greenery will affect the many species of wildlife who hang in and around all those mature and beautiful trees that will be taken out by a bulldozer. And the humans who live and walk along the surrounding streets will suffer the loss of a green and serene buffer to the noise and commotion of the nearby business district.
And I’m not sure these same humans will appreciate buildings that are “no taller than 20 Allen Avenue” towering over their neighborhood.
Carol Truesdale
Glendale