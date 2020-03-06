Nominations are currently being sought for “Favorite Buildings” that contribute to the architectural character of Kirkwood.
Buildings or places deserving of recognition may be nominated. Nominees do not need to be a designated Kirkwood Landmark.
Nominations will be accepted through April 3, 2020, in the following categories:
• Quality restoration of an existing building to its former glory.
• Maintenance or improvement of an existing building through landscaping or cosmetic treatment which reinforces its character.
• Architectural design for an addition. The addition must acknowledge the character of the original by relating to it through the use of scale, proportion, materials, textures and details.
• Architectural design for new construction. The new construction should fit into the existing character of its neighborhood and be compatible with adjoining buildings through the use of scale, proportion, materials, textures and details.
• Neighborhood integrity. A “neighborhood of distinction” is an area of architectural significance and character that has maintained its integrity for 50 years or more.
The members of the Kirkwood Architectural Review Board and Landmarks Commission will review the nominations and present this year’s awards during National Preservation Month on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 7 p.m., at Kirkwood City Hall, 139 S. Kirkwood Road.
Nomination forms for this year’s awards can be found at:
• City of Kirkwood’s website at www.kirkwoodmo.org
• Building Commissioner’s office at Kirkwood City Call, 139 S. Kirkwood Road
• Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave.
Nominations must be submitted by April 3, to Amy Lowry in the Building Department (lower level), at Kirkwood City Hall or by email to lowryag@kirkwoodmo.org.
Last year, Kirkwood’s Landmarks Commission selected Schaub + Srote Architects, a full service architectural, structural engineer and interior design firm with a “New Home of Merit” certificate for the design of a single-family residence at 201 N. Taylor Avenue.
The commission concluded that the home, which was completed in 2018, makes a significant contribution to downtown Kirkwood by solidifying the corner between residential, the public library and commercial. The award was shared with the homeowners, as well as the builder, Tegethoff Homes.
Established in 1981, the Kirkwood Landmarks Commission recognizes and preserves properties that represent elements of the city’s thriving cultural heritage and architectural history.
Included among the 85 designated landmarks and eight local historic districts in Kirkwood are businesses, schools, churches, cemeteries and a multitude of historically significant homes. In addition, there are 24 individual properties and four districts listed on the National Register of Historic Places.