To prepare for the centennial celebration of U.S. Highway 66 — fondly called Route 66 — the State Historical Society of Missouri is launching a collecting initiative focused on preserving the road’s history within the state.
The organization is collecting photographs, postcards, film and home videos along the route, records of roadside businesses, oral histories of people who traveled or worked along the road, souvenirs, artifacts, artwork and architectural drawings of iconic structures and places.
Route 66 played a significant role in the nation’s transportation history as the main artery connecting Chicago to Los Angeles by the late 1920s. In Missouri, the highway followed earlier trails, dirt tracks and gravel roads from the Mississippi River at St. Louis to the Kansas border west of Joplin.
Anyone with items to donate to the collection should complete the donation form at shsmo.org/support/materials.