In response to the Mailbag article “‘Shocked’ Over Black Lives Matter Leadership,” WKT Oct. 2 - 8:
Black Lives Matter started in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman for Trayvon Martin’s death in 2012. It was and is a call for social justice. We have witnessed injustice to Black persons for nothing or seemingly minor infractions of laws. We are left to question the response of our law, justice, and political systems. BLM’s intent is to raise these issues before us in the hope that we can improve our society. There is no “Marxist intent” in this.
Various BLM leaders and spokespersons have made it clear that they do not condone or support violent actions. The violence may have its roots in economic hardship, frustration with access to employment opportunities, or other social ills. Most of the protests have been peaceful. We cannot dismiss the movement due to fear they are promoting a Marxist lifestyle or an agenda that supports communism.
The original founders of the BLM movement are all college educated women who have been honored as Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020. They are educators, teachers, and advocates for change. We need to listen to what they are saying.
BLM does not intend to turn youth against our country, but to call them to recognize that America is not perfect. I personally put great faith in our youth to find ways to better the situation. Our nation stands for justice and equal treatment for all persons. In many ways, I believe youth have a better perception of diversity and an appreciation of others who are different from them. It is my hope that America can move forward with a call to action from the BLM movement.
Darrell Hughes
Webster Groves