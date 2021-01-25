The Back and Neck Care Center of Webster Groves has been providing natural, affordable, chiropractic care in Webster Groves since Jan. 9, 1984.
As the oldest established chiropractic office in the area, The Back and Neck Care Center of Webster Groves continues to grow, thanks to many referrals from longstanding patients.
Dr. Joseph T. Lane established his practice in Webster Groves because his uncle, Gus Lamar, taught at Webster High School. “This area reminded me of Normandy, where I grew up. My dad, brothers and friends helped me build this office,” said Dr. Lane.
“The office has surpassed the challenges in a changing health care environment and is meeting the needs of our patients,” Dr. Lane said. “I have taught classes to keep my profession on the cutting edge of the ever-changing landscape of health care.”
Dr. Lane is also a certified acupuncturist and was named Chiropractor of the Year by the Missouri State Chiropractic Association in 1995, 1999 and 2013, and has served on the Board of Logan University from 2017 to 2020.
For more than 37 years, the business has participated in several community charitable endeavors, including the Webster-Rock Hill Ministries’ Adopt-A-Family program.
Dr. Lane gets the most satisfaction in his work from helping people return to their healthy lifestyles naturally and having those satisfied patients refer friends and family to the practice.
“Yvette, Max and I absolutely also love seeing patients old and new returning to good health, thanks to chiropractic care. We are open Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Wednesday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 6 p.m.; call us anytime! We are looking forward to serving the Webster Groves community for many more years to come.”
604 E. Lockwood • Webster Groves • 314-968-4696
www.backandneckcarecenter.ws