The Shepherd’s Center of Webster Groves is seeking volunteers to continue its mission of enriching the lives of senior citizens. Opportunities include helping seniors with:
Transportation to and from medical appointments; grocery shopping assistance; tech tutoring for smart phones, tablets and laptops; light home repairs; and with the Phone Pals program. The center is also in need of volunteers for program and administrative assistance.
Volunteers must fill out an application, attend an orientation and complete a standard background check. For more information call Shepherd’s Center Services Manager Karen Zelle at 314-395-0988 or email at kzelle@shepherdscenter-wk.org.