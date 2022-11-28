Why would California, with 840 miles of water on its border, drain a river that starts 1,051 miles away from Los Angeles? The reason is that California masquerades as environmentalist as it pushes legislation that the entire world looks up to, but it fails to pay for its overuse of natural resources.
Like a bankrupt lottery winner draining their account on extravagant things like massive homes, sports cars and other luxury items, California is draining the Colorado River. Lottery winners can claim bankruptcy to re-set their lives. There is no reset to bring back a depleted ecosystem or the fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals that California voters and legislators push to protect.
As the California Academy of Science and the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment state in their booklet derived from Ecosystems of California, published by the University of California Press, the issue comes down to “a reduction of funding since the early 1980s due to ballot initiatives” making it harder for land conservation.
The answer may lie in the largest natural resource available to California — the Pacific Ocean. Thanks to new technology developed at MIT, desalination of ocean water has become as easy as the push of a button. In addition, energy to operate portable desalination devices that can be used on cargo ships and small islands is less than the cost of powering a cell phone. California voters and environmentalists need to get on the same page and invest in furthering this groundbreaking technology. It may cost the average Californian another $2 a day for drinking water, but at the cost of saving the Colorado River, it is well worth it.
Matt Meiners
Des Peres