The Webster-Kirkwood Times has partnered with the marketing platform “Evvnt” for all calendar items on its website. Partnering with Evvnt gives users more options to promote their events.
Calendar items can still be submitted for free and include the following features:
• Event listing on Webster-Kirkwood Times website
• Unlimited social reposting
• Ticketing: Use Evvnt or add your own
• Basic event progress report
• Google map on listing page
• Promotion lasts until event ends
For more options to promote an event, there are upgrade features available. Some of those features include:
• Featured position on Webster-Kirkwood Times website
• Map pin enlarged placement on the calendar
• Detailed event progress report
• Syndicate the event to 78 relevant and targeted event listings sites
To submit calendar events, visit websterkirkwoodtimes.com and click on Promote Your Event under the Local Events menu tab.