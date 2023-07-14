C.J. Muggs Bar & Grill, a longtime favorite restaurant for many in Webster Groves, closed its doors without warning Thursday night, July 13.
New Italian restaurant Madrina — owned by Stanley and Arlene Browne of Robust Bistro & Wine Bar and Frank Romano and Laura Burns of The Parkmoor Drive-In, also both located in Webster Groves — will take its place at 101 W. Lockwood Ave.
Madrina is expected to open in October, according to the business license filed with the city of Webster Groves. It will be a "modern interpretation of the classic Italian American restaurants of the mid-20th century serving delicious, exceptionally well prepared food in an elegant, comfortable, unpretentious setting," according to the license.
Although Karl Wehner of Sunmojo, LLC, in December had requested a transfer of ownership to use the existing structure for operating a restaurant, which was approved by the city council, he has been tight-lipped about plans for the space. He has not responded to repeated inquires from the Times about when C.J. Muggs would close or a new restaurant might open in its place. Sam Crall, former longtime owner of C.J. Muggs, also declined to give any details about what might become of the restaurant.
Thursday night, however, C.J. Muggs employees took to social media with farewell posts, noting they were informed earlier in the day that it would be the last night for the restaurant — and they would be losing their jobs.
Given its 30-year run at the corner of Lockwood and Gore avenues, C.J. Muggs Bar & Grill had many longtime regular customers who will miss the restaurant and its staff members. The C.J. Muggs Bar & Grill location in Clayton will remain open.
Stanley Brown, who opened Robust Bistro & Wine Bar in 2007, and Frank Romano of The Parkmoor Drive-In are excited to be co-managing partners of Madrina.
“Webster Groves is an embracing community," Brown said in a statement on Friday, July 14. "It has supported our family and our business for more than 15 years, as well as many new thriving businesses. Webster has become a cultural and dining destination for the entire region. C.J. Muggs is legendary and we hope to continue a new tradition of memories that will make them proud.”
The Times will have more on this story in its next print issue.