I respectfully request that the Kirkwood School District Board of Education consider both data and its obligation to all students in the district before making a decision among the three proposed scenarios for new school boundaries.
Scenarios A and B demonstrate a strong preference in favor of three schools — Westchester Elementary, Keysor Elementary and North Kirkwood Middle School. In both Scenarios A and B, Westchester and Keysor, both National Blue Ribbon and Missouri Gold Star Schools, would feed 100% into North Kirkwood Middle School, which is also a National Blue Ribbon/Missouri Gold Star school.
According to data provided, Scenario A would only result in a 52% utilization of North Kirkwood Middle School facilities, and Scenario B would only result in a 55% utilization of North Kirkwood Middle School facilities.
Scenarios A and B would result in two elementary schools that are neither National Blue Ribbon or Missouri Gold Star status (Robinson and Tillman) feeding 100% into Nipher Middle School, which has only Missouri Gold Star status. Scenario A would result in 91% utilization of Nipher facilities, and Scenario B would result in 88% utilization of Nipher facilities.
Data indicates that 155 students would be shifted from North Kirkwood Middle School to Nipher Middle School in Scenario A, and a net of 132 students would be moved from North to Nipher in Scenario B. Adopting either Scenario A or B results in smaller class sizes at North Kirkwood Middle and more crowded classes at Nipher Middle.
The board has an obligation to focus on the quality of all schools. As a former district parent, community member and taxpayer, I believe the boundaries should be drawn so facilities are fairly utilized and the responsibility for raising academic standards is shared by all schools as equally as possible. Currently, only Scenario C achieves this, which results in 70% utilization at North Kirkwood Middle and 72% utilization at Nipher Middle School.
Lori Jones
Kirkwood