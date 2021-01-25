In the 1940s, cabinet maker Walter Byerly began building travel trailers in the basement of his Kirkwood home. By 1948, Byerly Trailer & Manufacturing Company was operating out of Des Peres.
The company was sold to John Patton in 1967, and his son, Russ Patton, purchased it from his father in 1984. In 2020, Russ officially retired after transitioning ownership to his son, Warren Patton.
Over the years, Byerly RV grew to focus on providing quality RV parts and service, carrying many difficult-to-find accessories. The store motto was: “We have it, can get it, or it ain’t.”
In 1999, Byerly completed construction of its current headquarters in Eureka and coined the slogan: “The Center of the RV World.” The Byerly employee family has grown to over 60 employees and has been recognized three years running as one of the “Top 50 RV Dealerships in North America.”
“We have employees with over 30 years of experience on our sales, parts and service teams,” said Warren Patton. “Byerly RV has more staff dedicated to RV service than many competitors have in their entire dealership.”
The third-generation, family-owned dealership offers New and Used RVs, RV Service, RV Rental, and RV Parts and Accessories.
Customers love Byerly’s added services that go beyond the scope of other RV dealers. Byerly offers an “RV University” — a monthly series of classes on everything RV — an instructional YouTube channel, customer campouts and other ways for customers to learn about RVs. Byerly even offers a Christmas light tour!
“Our experience was exceptional at Byerly RV and we know that if we have any questions we can call them for guidance,” wrote David Beaver. “I would highly recommend Byerly to anyone and have to other friends thinking of getting into the RV scene.”
295 E. 5th Street • Eureka • 636-938-2000