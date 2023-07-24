Byerly RV, considered the center of the RV world, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
It all started in the 1940s, cabinet maker Walter Byerly began building travel trailers in the basement of his Kirkwood home. By 1948, Byerly Trailer & Manufacturing Company was operating out of Des Peres.
The company was sold to John Patton in 1967, and his son, Russ Patton, purchased it from his father in 1984. In 2020, Russ officially retired after transitioning ownership to his son, Warren Patton.
Over the years, Byerly RV grew to focus on providing quality RV parts and service, carrying many difficult-to-find accessories. The store motto was: “We have it, can get it, or it ain’t.”
In 1999, Byerly completed construction of its current headquarters in Eureka and coined the slogan: “The Center of the RV World.” The Byerly employee family has grown to over 90 employees and has been recognized five years running as one of the “Top 50 RV Dealerships in North America.” For their 75th anniversary, Byerly RV is expanding business again. A brand new state-of-the-art service facility and indoor RV storage facility will open in August.
“We have employees with over 30 years of experience on our sales, parts and service teams,” said Warren Patton. “Byerly RV has more staff dedicated to RV service than many competitors have in their entire dealership.”
The third-generation, family-owned dealership offers new and used RVs of all sizes, from single axle trailers to top-of-the-line diesel pushers. Byerly also offers RV service, RV rental, and RV parts and accessories.
Customers love Byerly’s added services that go beyond the scope of other RV dealers. Byerly offers an “RV University” — a monthly series of classes on everything RV — an instructional YouTube channel, customer campouts and other ways for customers to learn about RVs. Byerly even offers a Christmas light tour.
“Byerly RV’s mission is to make our customers the experts in the campground,” said Warren Patton.
Customers have taken notice of Byerly’s commitment to their satisfaction.
“The most common reviews we get are about the knowledge of our staff, whether they’re in sales, service, parts or rental,” said Warren Patton. “Byerly RV empowers our team to take the time the customer needs to help them understand their RV, whether it’s the customer’s first RV or their fifth.”
Byerly RV’s Google reviews agree.
“The sales person was very professional and knows how to communicate with customers and was very helpful with my online purchase,” wrote Daniel Gervera. “Picking up was such a pleasure for a first time RV buyer. I felt they cared about the customer’s safety and made sure to explain everything very clear and answered any questions I had. I highly recommend them.”
