Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who helped spread kindness near and far on “Buzzing Love Day” on June 29.
While my husband and I were buzzing love during a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, the love was buzzing back here in Webster Groves, as well as other parts of St. Louis. It also shared in several states — and even other countries — as we have many “Buzzing Love Ambassadors” spreading kindness throughout the world!
A Webster Groves woman quilted small hearts and placed them throughout the community for others to find, while another left Starbucks gift cards for those who happened to take a seat on one of the benches at Gazebo Park in Old Orchard.
An ocean away, one of our Buzzing Love Ambassadors was busy baking treats for colleagues, raising funds for cancer and bringing Buzzing Love Day to her entire office in Germany.
Everywhere in between, people were lighting up their corners of the world with kindness. Notes of encouragement found their way into free little libraries and gift certificates to book shops were tucked inside pages for the next reader to find.
Meals were delivered to those in need of food and a little friendship, time was volunteered and donations were made to several organizations, restaurant goers learned their bill had already been taken care of when they went to pay, and so much more.
As I’ve often said, Buzzing Love is big on small acts of kindness. Judging by the smiles we’ve seen over the years, small gestures often mean the most. Buzzing Love Day is proof of that, and this year was no exception.
At a small ice cream shop in Nashville, there were looks of surprise, countless thank you’s and lots of smiles when people realized their treat was on us for Buzzing Love Day. One person who was particularly grateful couldn’t believe we offered to pay for her ice cream — especially since it was “just because.”
I told her that all we wanted to do was spread some love and make people smile, and that seeing how happy it made her was all the thanks we needed. Still surprised, she said, “Wow ... I feel like there’s not enough small acts of kindness that happen.”
I said, “YES! That is exactly why we’re doing this — because the world needs more kindness.”
Thank you again to everyone near and far who helped us spread kindness on Buzzing Love Day. We hope you’ll continue to buzz the love throughout the year.
Do you have a story of kindness from Buzzing Love Day (or any other day)to share? Drop me a line at jmowers@timesnewspapers.com or give me a buzz at 314-968-2699.