“Giving connects two people, the giver and the receiver, and this connection gives birth to a new sense of belonging.”
—Deepak Chopra
I hope you enjoy this Buzzing Love story as much as I do, and may it inspire you to connect with someone else.
After being the recipient of Buzzing Love in the summer of 2021 (and sharing my story in the Webster-Kirkwood Times), this year I have a story that tells of my opportunity to pay it forward — to be a giver of Buzzing Love.
This story involves an older lady on my weekly delivery route for Meals on Wheels. Carol is in her late 80s, has never been married and has no family. She has lived in the same apartment for nearly 40 years and rarely gets out. By her own admission, she lives a rather solitary, lonely life.
Whenever I come to deliver her meal, I make sure to spend 10 to 15 minutes talking with (and mostly listening to) her because I know it’s one of her rare opportunities for social interaction. We always have very pleasant conversations about all sorts of topics. One of our conversations centered around getting out, during which she mentioned someone having taken her to Joe Boccardi’s restaurant. But that was two years ago. With no car and limited mobility, she can’t go there — or much of anywhere — on her own.
Hearing that she liked Joe Boccardi’s, I decided to take her there for lunch. We arranged the date, and I picked her up. After some small talk about how she noted the decor had changed since her last visit, we each ordered a small pepperoni pizza and a Coke. She talked nearly non-stop between bites. We both enjoyed the food and conversation during that nearly two-hour meal. Later, she repeatedly thanked me and told me she had a grand time.
I am not relaying this story for a pat on the back. Rather, my hope is that it inspires at least a few people to practice their own acts of Buzzing Love toward others, particularly seniors they know who are suffering from social isolation and loneliness. I encourage others to reach out to a senior who is lonely and isolated, and practice Buzzing Love (kindness)!
Surely everyone knows at least one older adult living on their own or in a nursing home or assisted living facility who may be missing human interaction and companionship. Loneliness is a serious epidemic among seniors, and it detracts from their health, happiness and well-being.
The antidote? Buzzing Love! You could be the person who brings a ray of sunshine into their existence, and at the same time, bring a bit of joy into your own. As the quote attributed to St. Francis says: “It is in giving that we receive.” I definitely received a healthy helping of joy from that lunch. Sounds like a win-win, wouldn’t you agree? Buzz buzz!
—Ron O’Reilly, WKT Reader
Yes, yes and yes again! And though it certainly won’t solve everything, I feel like Buzzing Love is the antidote for many things — especially when it comes to broken hearts.
Do you have a story of kindness? I’d love to share it in the hopes of inspiring even more kindness and Buzzing Love. Email me at jmowers@timesnewspapers.com or give me a buzz at 314-968-2699.