Everyone is encouraged to practice an act of kindness on Tuesday, June 29, for “Buzzing Love Day: A Day of Kindness” in the city of Webster Groves.
Buzzing Love Day began several years ago as a way to honor the life and memory of longtime Webster Groves resident Gary Baranyai, whose life was taken tragically on June 29, 2014.
The city encourages Webster Groves residents to join others across the country on Buzzing Love Day by practicing a random (or not-so-random) act of kindness to brighten someone’s day. Buzzing Love is big on small acts of kindness — a simple thank you, call to a friend, compliment for a stranger, an extra tip for a server, a bottle of water or snacks for the mail carrier, more books for a little library, donation to a charity or any other thoughtful gesture.
Buzzing Love encourages people to share those acts of kindness on social media using the hashtag #buzzinglove to help encourage and inspire others to participate.
Buzzing Love Day Happy Hour At Serendipity Ice Cream
The community is invited to “Buzzing Love Day Happy Hour” from 5 to 6 p.m. on June 29, at Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream, 8130 Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves.
Buzzing Love will be treating anyone who comes into the shop to one kid’s size scoop of ice cream of their favorite flavor.
The Buzzing Love Day Happy Hour at Serendipity is being held in honor of Gary A. Baranyai, for whom Buzzing Love was founded, and Leonard Miller, the father of Serendipity owner Beckie Jacobs. Baranyai was killed on June 29, 2014, and Miller passed away on June 29, 2003, the weekend Serendipity was scheduled to open.
Baranyai’s daughter and Buzzing Love founder, Jaime Mowers, and Serendipity’s Jacobs are looking forward to sharing scoops and smiles in honor of their dads on Buzzing Love Day.
Buzzing Love Notes & Bracelets
Buzzing Love Day note cards and bracelets to buzz the love with are available for free (while supplies last) at the Webster-Kirkwood Times office, 122 W. Lockwood Ave., 2nd Floor. Note cards are also available and can be printed via BuzzingLove.org.
For more information about Buzzing Love, visit the website or follow Buzzing Love on Facebook @BuzzingLove and Instagram @buzzing_love.