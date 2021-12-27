Green Goose Resale & Consignment in Webster Groves will no longer be closing at the end of the year now that it has found a buyer for the business.
Owner Robin McNabb announced last month she and her husband are retiring and the shop would close on Dec. 31. She also said the couple was looking for someone interested in purchasing the store, which is located at 1267 S. Laclede Station Road in the Yorkshire Plaza.
McNabb announced on Dec. 14 that come Jan. 1, 2022, local businessman Ronnie Vinton will be the new owner of The Green Goose Resale & Consignment. She noted that Vinton has more than 25 years of industry experience and intends to run the business with very few changes to the company’s current operating structure and consignment processes.
“We are very excited to let you know the Green Goose is not closing and will continue to fly in Webster Groves,” McNabb said.
The store will be closed Dec. 24-26 for the Christmas holiday, then open for pick-ups only from Dec. 27-30, and closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
The Green Goose Resale & Consignment will reopen on Sunday, Jan. 2, under the new ownership with the following hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The shop is closed on Monday.
For more information, visit www.GreenGoose.com.