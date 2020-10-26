Amendment 3 states it would eliminate most lobbyist gifts, but such gifts are already limited to $5.
Amendment 3 states it would lower campaign contributions, but only for state senate candidates and only by $100. Gifts are currently capped at $2,500 so this only lowers the cap to $2,400.
Amendment 3 would undo redistricting reforms put in place by the Clean Missouri Amendment, which Missouri voters approved in the 2018 election by 62%. Every district in the state approved these reforms.
Hidden in Amendment 3 is language that could make Missouri the only state not using the total population count when drawing legislative districts, leaving out 1.5 million Missouri children and non-citizens and basing the count only on the number of eligible voters.
Vote NO on Amendment 3!
Marie Andel
Kirkwood