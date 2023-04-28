National Independent Bookstore Day is Saturday, April 29, and three local shops are celebrating with specials and fun activities.
Betty’s Books Betty’s Books, 10 Summit Ave., will offer a full day of giveaways, raffles and crafts for all ages, including the debut of brand new Betty’s Books tote bags.
The schedule of events is as follows:
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Coffee and hot chocolate from Cyrano’s and musical story time
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Bookmark-making craft
• 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Button-making craft
• 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Free live music and wine tasting
For more information, visit bettysbooksstl.com.
The Novel Neighbor
The Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Blvd., is partnering with Sugarwitch to sell special St. Louis-themed ice cream sandwiches. Kids can participate in a bookmark-making station, courtesy of the bookstore’s non-profit organization, The Noble Neighbor.
Exclusive Independent Bookstore Day merchandise will be for sale, including pencils, tote bags, enamel pins, signed books, puzzles and coloring books.
Find the “Golden Ticket” hidden in the bookstore and win 12 audiobook credits, and participate in a raffle to win one of 10 prize baskets.
For more details, visit thenovelneighbor.com.
The Webster Groves Bookshop
The Webster Groves Bookshop, 27 N. Gore Ave., is celebrating Independent Bookstore Day from noon to 4 p.m.
The shop will offer 15% off purchases throughout the day, excluding local author and special order purchases, for customers who mention this article in the Webster-Kirkwood Times.