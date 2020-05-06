The community has rallied around a Webster Groves family affected by a recent tragedy, and there's still a few days left for those who want to contribute to a fundraiser for the family.
This time residents are stepping up to help the Nentwig family, whose lives changed forever last weekend (Saturday, April 25) when Kevin Nentwig, 49, was killed inside his Webster Groves home.
Webster Groves resident Peter Vishion, who is a friend of the Nentwig family, has organized a fundraiser for Nentwig's wife, Colleen, and their younger son.
The hats being sold feature a "Webster Hockey" patch on the front and an orange heart on the back bearing Nentwig's initials — "KN." The hats are $35 each, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Nentwigs. The hockey patch is a nod to Kevin Nentwig's alumn status as a Webster Groves Skatesman during his high school days and his love of hockey — he was a huge St. Louis Blues fan.
Orders will be taken through Friday, May 8. To purchase a hat, send payment to Peter Vishion via the mobile app Venmo @Peter-Vishion. Purchases can also be placed by scanning the QR code in the image pictured below using a smart phone. Note the number of hats being purchased in the memo (on Venmo), along with a shipping address for those who do not live in this area. Those who live in the area will be notified when the hats arrive and they will be available for pick up at Vishion's home in Webster Groves. Cash payment will also be accepted at pick up.
More than 500 hats have been sold and more than $22,000 has been raised for the Nentwigs since the fundraiser kicked started last week on April 28. Many people have donated more than the price of the hat.
Vishion said this is just a small way to honor Kevin Nentwig's memory and help his family.
"I wanted to help the Nentwigs because our lives are very intertwined in the typical Webster Groves way. They are just an all-around awesome Webster family," said Vishion, who is also a WGHS Skatesman alum and good friends with Kevin Nentwig's younger brother.
As a good friend of the family, Vishion has many fond memories of Kevin Nentwig.
"The younger kids looked up to Kevin like he was a celebrity — he was just so cool," Vishion said. "But unlike a lot of cool older guys, he was also kind. And in social settings, Kevin had an incredible, magnetic personality. He was just so great to be around."
Vishion is grateful to everyone who has purchased a hat or made a donation, and hopes to raise even more money for the Nentwigs.
"Please support this Webster family that has devastated by this tragedy," he said. "Let’s show them why Webster Groves is the best place in the world to live."
For those who don't necessarily want to purchase a hat, but would still like to help support the family, donations can be made through a GoFundMe campaign that Vishion has set up for the Nentwigs at www.gofundme.com/f/nentwig-family-fundraiser. In addition to funds raised from the sale of hats, more than $6,500 has been donated to the Nentwig family via the GoFundMe site.