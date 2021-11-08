Several outdoor tables and chairs were overturned at Mission Taco Joint, 105 E. Jefferson Ave., during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 2. Patio furniture was also overturned at several other nearby businesses including Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill, Kirkwood Ice & Fuel, Club Taco and PJ’s Tavern. Kirkwood police say the individual responsible was having a medical episode, and was later transported to a hospital. | photo courtesy of Kirkwood resident Art Kruse