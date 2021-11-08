Patio furniture was overturned at several businesses in downtown Kirkwood in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 2, but police aren’t calling it vandalism.
Kirkwood Police Officer Gary Baldride said the person responsible was “a known subject who was having a medical episode,” and that there was “no criminal element and he is not in custody.” He added that with the assistance of family members, the individual was transported to a hospital for additional care.
Several tables and chairs were strewn about at Mike Duffy’s Pub and Grill, Kirkwood Ice & Fuel, Club Taco, Mission Taco Joint and PJ’s Tavern during the incident. The restaurants, located in the 100 blocks of East and West Jefferson Avenue and the 200 block of North Kirkwood Road, are within walking distance to each other.
The individual also made his way into the chapel at St. Peter Catholic Church, located a few blocks away at 243 W. Argonne Drive. He took a large crucifix off the wall behind the alter and left with it, according to church parishioners. The chapel is open for 24-hour Adoration. The parishioners who were in the chapel around 1:45 a.m. when it happened were unharmed and the crucifix has been recovered.