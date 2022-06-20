While the closure of the Big Bend bridge over Interstate 44 has undoubtedly affected local drivers, businesses near the intersection are seeing an impact as well.
Culver’s and QuikTrip, on the west and east sides of the intersection respectively, have both seen a decrease in business since the construction began in early April.
Ashley Brown, manager at the Culver’s on 10200 Big Bend Road, said the first week of the construction was the most difficult for the fast food restaurant. During that time, the store saw a 25% decrease in sales.
“We got a lot of complaints that it took over an hour and a half just to get here,” she said.
Brown said I-44 lane closures during the time the Big Bend bridge was removed also resulted in a decrease in business. Since the reopening of the lanes on I-44 in mid-April, Brown said Culver’s has seen a slow, gradual increase in business.
“After that first week, people started to realize what the roadwork was and we really started to pick back up,” she said. “Every day we are getting a little better and a little better.”
The Kirkwood QuikTrip has faced similar struggles. A manager at the QuikTrip, though newly hired, has already observed the impact of the roadwork on the gas station and convenience store.
He said the QuikTrip, like Culver’s, has also experienced a drop in sales. He added that the construction has slowed business down significantly — what was typically a bustling location has seen slower days. While unsure of the exact number of transactions the store ran before the roadwork, the manager said sales have been cut in half, at least, since the construction started.
Throughout the bridge closure, QuikTrip has served as a hub for motorists wanting to know how to get across the interstate. To go west around the bridge closure over I-44, travelers must go eastbound on the interstate and reroute at South Elm Avenue. Those heading east into St. Louis from Big Bend take westbound I-44 and turn around from Lindbergh Avenue.
Freddy Doss, communications manager for the city of Kirkwood, said the bridge replacement over Big Bend may temporarily inconvenience residents, but the city has not received complaints thus far.
“Many of our residents were aware of the closures in advance,” he said. “MoDOT (Missouri Department of Transportation) has provided updates regarding anticipated road closures and the city has publicized this information on our website, social media channels and in our resident e-newsletters.”
The new bridge is expected to be complete by the end of August. The bridge and its sidewalk over the interstate will be wider to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act, allowing for five feet of shoulder space.
“The city is happy to see that MoDOT is moving forward with this bridge replacement as the bridge is near the end of its useful life,” Doss said. “Additionally, the wider sidewalks and additional left turn lanes on the east and westbound I-44 ramps are a good addition to the project that benefit commuters and pedestrians who utilize the bridge, highway and sidewalks.”
Kate McCracken is a journalism student at Webster University and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.