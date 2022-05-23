Children exiting the school bus at the corner of Charlene Drive and Evans Avenue in Kirkwood are greeted with a quick snack party once a week, courtesy of two kind neighbors.
Tish Mullen, who lives on the corner, hosts what she refers to as “Bus Stop Thursdays” during which she distributes complimentary candy, hot chocolate, pizza, cookies, frozen treats and even macaroni and cheese, to a group of usually eight to 10 grateful students.
“I try to have a drink and two types of snacks each time, one salty and one sweet choice. For holidays, such as Halloween, we typically have special treats,” said Mullen, who is a retired pediatric nurse after 40 years of hospital and home health care service.
The quick snack parties, which are usually about five minutes long, began three years ago.
“We have a nice neighborhood, with lots of kids. We’re next door to Avery Park, which is where many children tend to gravitate. One year, we had a potluck gathering for neighborhood families at the park, and got to talking about this snack concept for after school,” Mullen recalled.
Mullen said with parents’ approval, she and her husband, John, began Bus Stop Thursdays. Benches were added to the corner location, along with mulch, bushes and flowering plants — all nicely tucked under a shade tree.
“We talk to the kids and see how their day has gone. If it’s raining, we just open up our garage instead,” she said.
Mullen added that she avoids serving anything with peanuts when she knows there is a child with that type of allergy. She has a few snackers who don’t prefer chocolate, so she always makes sure she has at least one other flavor option.
John Mullen puts his former police officer and safety skills to work at Bus Stop Thursdays by monitoring traffic, in addition to pouring beverages and keeping trash tidy.
Among the funnier highlights that Tish Mullen recalled was a day she served corndogs.
“One of the dads was sitting there waiting with us for the kids to come. When they got off the bus, a kid suddenly yelled, ‘Corndogs suck!’ It was that man’s son,” she recalled, laughing. “He took his son aside to discuss how to better handle it. We still chuckle about that one. If the parents aren’t there, I just always say, ‘OK, then pick something else.’”
Kirkwood parent Kristen VonGerichten said she’s delighted to be part of “the original crew,” a designation earned by having four children who have experienced Bus Stop Thursdays.
“Starting with my 20-year-old, all the way down to my current 9-year-old, they’ve had the chance to be part of the Bus Stop Thursdays. It really is a magical thing,” she added. “Even the adults know when it’s Thursday and get excited to join the parties.”
VonGerichten said the Mullens used to walk their dog about the same time that the school bus was arriving with her sons, Chase, 20, and Will, 18, who were in grade school at the time.
“We started all standing there together, talking. Tish enjoyed seeing
the kids’ smiles,” VonGerichten said. “When she retired, she introduced snacks to the official gatherings. She touches my heart by how much she likes kids, and tries to think of everyone, and the neighborhood kids like her so much.”
VonGerichten currently has a fourth-grade son, Logan, and a third-grade daughter, Ella, who are growing up with Bus Stop Thursday parties as part of their weekly routine. She said their bus driver knows why Logan rushes off and back on the bus to share snacks with a handful of fellow students. They are friends who live on the other side of the neighborhood and can’t get off to participate.
“That (step) came from seeing those kids looking out the bus window, and Tish saying she wished we could include everybody,” said VonGerichten.
In past years, the Mullens have decorated the bus stop with balloons and signs to mark the beginning week for kindergarteners, or for the first and last days of each school year.
VonGerichten said the last Bus Stop Thursday party of the year often is moved to Avery Park so everyone can be together longer.
As an appreciative parent, VonGerichten said she and other parents often purchase Dunkin’ Donut gift cards to assist the Mullens with securing popular treats for Christmas or special occasions. She also noted that Bus Stop Thursdays are about more than the tasty snacks.
“These unique Bus Stop gatherings also are important in that our children are practicing good manners like saying please and thank you, and learning about helping each other. Tish and John are exhibiting and teaching the kids about kindness,” VonGerichten said.
Tish Mullen said some of the children make them cards of thanks, which she really appreciates.
“Bus Stop Thursdays gives them —and us — something to look forward to,” Mullen said.