North Webster resident Daniel Jackson, who takes the bus to St. Louis Community College-Meramec every day, will be without a way to get to class when the MetroBus he rides goes away at the end of the month.
Jackson is just one of many in Webster Groves – and hundreds in the St. Louis area – who will be without a way to get to school and work when changes to all MetroBus routes in the region go into effect on Sept. 30.
The new Metro Reimagined service plan is designed to increase frequency – how often a bus arrives at any given stop – as well as to make trips more direct. Metro Transit officials say the changes, which are the result of in-depth analysis and rider feedback, aim to meet the needs of the greatest number of riders possible.
But Jackson wonders if that’s really the case considering the overhaul will eliminate 370 bus stops. The Route #59 he rides currently includes six stops and runs from Lockwood Avenue and Rock Hill Road in Webster Groves and along Kirkham and Brentwood to Maplewood, Brentwood, Richmond Heights, Clayton and Dogtown to the Central West End. Starting Sept. 30, the route will go down to two stops and run between Big Bend at Clayton and the Central West End. It will no longer serve the Brentwood I-64 Station, Maplewood Commons, Dale, Kraft or any other areas south of Clayton Road, which includes the stop at 3209 S. Brentwood Blvd. where Jackson catches the Route #59 bus. After a short ride to the transit center at Rock Hill and Lockwood Avenue, he then transfers to the Route #66 bus that takes him to St. Louis Community College-Meramec. He rides the bus to campus seven days a week.
It’s now a short walk from where Jackson lives on Holland Avenue to the Brentwood Boulevard stop, but the 50-year-old, full-time student says after the changes go into effect it will be too far for him to walk to the next closest stop.
“I currently have to walk three blocks, but once they take it out, I’ll have to walk 10 blocks. That’s not feasible for me,” he said. “When they take this part of the route away, there will be no more stops in Webster Groves.”
No More Service To “Grace’s Glendale Bus Stop”
More people in Webster Groves, as well as some in Kirkwood and Glendale, will be affected by the changes coming to Route #56. Although Sunday service is being added to the route that will provide service between St. Louis Community College-Meramec and the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Transit Center, the route will no longer serve Adams, Woodbine, Couch or Lockwood west of Berry.
“Grace’s Glendale Bus Stop” on Lockwood Avenue at Austin Place, which is decorated throughout the year by daily Route #56 rider Grace Mehan and her family, is going away. Mehan, who often dresses in festive attire to match the decorations, uses the bus stop to spread smiles to those in the community.
She rides the bus every day to her multiple part-time jobs. Riding the bus has given Mehan, who lives with Down Syndrome, a great deal of independence. Her family said when the bus stop goes away, so will a great deal of her autonomy.
The change will mean Mehan’s current six-minute bus ride will become roughly 50 minutes, plus add a transfer. She’ll have to ride her bike to the bus stop on Lockwood Avenue in front of Mary Queen of Peace, leave her bike there, ride the bus to Doc’s Harley Davidson, and then transfer north on Lindbergh.
“That might be a Herculean task,” her father Tom Mehan said. “Calling it a problem is being kind. Without question it is devastating. It is destroying her independence.”
Although the bus will no longer stop at “Grace’s Glendale Bus Stop,” her family said they plan to continue decorating it.
Metro Transit Responds
Metro Transit officials say the changes are necessary to meet the evolving travel demands of the region, including the fact that its bus ridership has decreased roughly 20 percent over the past five years. Changes to Routes #56 and #59 were made in keeping with Metro Transit’s goal of providing faster service on routes with the most ridership.
“Both of these routes currently have light ridership overall, so we were able to construct a new route that still serves key destinations where we observe the greatest numbers of passengers board,” said Jessica Gershman, assistant executive director of planning and system development for Metro Transit. “The vast majority of passengers on these two routes will be well within a half-mile distance from other bus service under this new plan.”
Gershman said the portions of the current Route #56 that will no longer be served along Couch and Woodbine and along Adams between Kirkwood and Berry, have a combined average daily boarding of no more than 15 passengers in either direction across 14 stops.
She said the ridership in Webster Groves on Route #59 is very light, and that there is only a “handful of boardings along Brentwood between Manchester and Lockwood where we will no longer provide bus service.”
But Jackson, who spent an entire day last month riding Route #59, disputes that. He estimates that 65 passengers take the route during one eight-hour shift and nearly 200 people ride the route each day. He also calculates that roughly 1,000 people ride the route every week, which means about 4,000 passengers ride the route each month. Jackson has gathered signatures from nearly 70 people who ride the route who are against the changes, but the changes are set to take effect as planned on Sept. 30.
“We do not want to minimize the fact that these route changes will impact our customers, but we are hopeful that by giving advanced notice and information to help our passengers plan ahead, our riders can identify the best way to navigate the updated bus network,” Gershman said.
For those who cannot walk to the next nearest bus stop under the new plan, she encourages them to consider Metro Call-A-Ride, which is available with a reservation to those with disabilities or who are older and unable to access the fixed-route service.
To get routes, maps, schedules and plan ahead for the changes, visit www.MetroSt.Louis.org/Reimagined, call 314-231-2345 or email transitinformation@MetroStLouis.org.