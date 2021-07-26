A July 16 event brought friends, family and community members to Larson Park in Webster, where patrons enjoyed classic and modern takes on 17th and 18th century music and dance. The event was organized by Margo and Walter Parks of Webster Groves. | photos by Diana Linsley
Stephanie Hunt on Baroque cello and Jeffrey Noonan on lute perform underneath the “Liberty Tree” in Larson Park in Webster Groves at the “Burroak Baroque” event on Friday, July 16. Their group is called La Petit Brise.
The Fluchel family came out to support the Webster Groves musical community. Pictured are Cari, Doug, Jackson and dog, Rosie.
David Wechsler brought his fine feathered friend, blue and gold macaw Bill, to “Burroak Baroque” on Friday, July 16.
Judy Bandewater and canine companion Luna enjoy live music in front of the Bur Oak tree in Larson Park.
“Burroak Baroque” was a complete success, with many community members coming out Friday night to enjoy live music in front of Larson Park’s “Liberty Tree.”