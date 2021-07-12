Larson Park in Webster Groves will be the site of a free live concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, with classical music and dance. However, the star of the show will be the park’s Bur Oak Liberty Tree with a longevity now approaching 350 years.
Concert attendees can expect to sit on a grassy hill sloping toward the majestic tree in front of an ample stage. Classical musicians will play cellos, violas, violins, flutes and lutes. Modern interpreters will play guitars, trombones and more.
Swedish dancer Julia Bengtsson will perform ballet. Webster University students will dance in modern style to pre-recorded music — for instance, Vivaldi as interpreted by William Orbit.
The performers will play short sets of music, no longer than 20 minutes, with most onstage for about 10 minutes at a time. A small PA system will assist with volume. Organizers say the atmosphere will be comparable to Powell Hall concerts or Muny events.
“We are using the phrase ‘Honoring the Liberty Tree’ for the concert to bring attention to this tree’s endurance through the years,” said event organizer and Webster Groves resident Walter Parks. “We hope that as the audience gazes at our performers and the tree behind them, a sense of respect for the tree and the need to protect trees will come to mind.”
Parks explained that the event, “Burroak Baroque,” will be performed by 10 instrumental musicians, three dancers and one opera singer. The concert will consist of a collage of short pieces with an exception for a Bach cello suite that will last about 17 minutes.
“The Liberty Tree is accustomed to the music of birds, the babbling confluence of two creeks and the roar of diesel trains that run alongside Lockwood,” said Parks. “Our Baroque performance is the music played in Europe when this tree was young.
“Sadly, we have no record of any Native American music that the tree likely ‘heard’ some 350 years ago,” continued Parks. “Furthermore, any such music would have had to have rhymed with ‘bur oak’ to inspire this event.”
Tree-mendous Asset
In 1976, the revered bur oak was dedicated as an “Official Liberty Tree” by the Missouri American Bicentennial Committee, Missouri Department of Conservation and the Webster Groves City Council.
The tree was publicly honored in recognition of Arbor Day 1981. In the tree’s early years, it lived through the 1776 Declaration of Independence, the Louisiana Purchase of 1803 and the Missouri Compromise of 1820.
The Liberty Tree has seen a lot of local history as well. It was around when Jefferson Barracks was built in 1826. It thrived during the cholera epidemic of 1849, the founding of the Algonquin Golf Club in 1903 and the establishment of the Webster Groves Historical Society in 1965.
“This bur oak is most respectable in size and age. It’s very deserving of our adulation,” said Stacy Arnold with the sustainability program at the Missouri Botanical Garden. “It has suffered significant storm damage in the past, but it still has plenty of vigor. It is one of the largest trees in any area park.
“Some sources say city oaks grow faster than the ones in forest settings since they lack competition,” added Arnold. “It’s probably 350 years old, but the only way to know for sure is to core drill it and count the rings when it dies. I hope we are not around to see that happen.”
All On Board
Webster Groves Parks Superintendent Yvonne Steingruby said the city is all on board with the “Burroak Baroque” event.
“The event is consistent with the parks’ mission statement to ‘give the citizens their money’s worth,’ even if it is free,” said Steingruby. “The parks are here for enjoyment.
“We want to emphasize that we are serious about preserving Webster Groves trees and natural habitat,” she added. “We are passionate about restoring the vegetation along the riparian corridor to be better stewards of our streams. The area where the Liberty Tree flourishes is a prime example of where we have worked to achieve these goals. It was once almost completely covered by invasive honeysuckle.”
Event organizer Parks said attendees may want to consider eating at restaurants in Old Webster or Old Orchard, then park in Old Webster and walk about 10 minutes west on West Lockwood Avenue to Larson Park.
“They can take a right on Rock Hill, a left on Oak, then a right on Poplar,” explained Parks. “And, please be careful while crossing Rock Hill Road at Oak or Lockwood at Cherry.
Parks also encourages all attendees to bring insect repellent, lawn chairs or blankets, and flashlights because the concert will end in the dark. Attendees may also bring their own beverages.
Those are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask. There will be a small, flat area at the top of the hill for mobility-impaired individuals.
Admission is free, but donations for talent and production expenses are appreciated. For more information, visit www.burroakbaroque.com.