Enjoy traditional and modern interpretations of 17th and 18th century music and dance at Larson Park in Webster Groves on Friday, July 16, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The inaugural “Burroak Baroque” is free to the public and sponsored by the Webster Groves Arts Commission and Webster residents Margo and Walter Parks. The event will take place near Larson Park’s Bur Oak Liberty Oak at the dead end of Poplar Avenue off of Oak Street. “Burroak Baroque” will celebrate the Liberty Oak’s longevity, now approaching 350 years.
“Burroak Baroque” will feature iterations of Bach, Monteverdi, Purcell, Vivaldi, Quantz, Dowland, Blavet, Bononcini, Lully and Morel. Guests can expect performances from Early Music Missouri, alongside dancers and classical and modern musicians, including guitarist Walter Parks.
Parking in downtown Old Webster is advised. Guests may bring chairs and refreshments. Admission is free, but donations for talent and production expenses are appreciated.
In the case of inclement weather, organizers have made arrangements with The Ozark Theater to host the event only if rain prediction looks dire for the night. Attendees are advised to check the event website for updates at www.burroakbaroque.com.