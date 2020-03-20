The Kirkwood Council on March 5 held a hearing on a petition for a special use permit from Burn Boot Camp, a physical fitness facility to be operated in the former Shop ‘n Save building at 10461 Manchester Road.
The proposal, unanimously approved Feb. 5 by the planning commission, is the first to be put forth for the Shop ‘n Save redevelopment project. The principal business for the site is to be an EZ Storage facility. Several retail operations will be fitted around the storage area in the Shop ‘n Save structure. The council approved the project in February 2019.
Another public hearing was held on a special use permit for the Shop ‘n Save site, this time for a permit to operate a 1,950-square-foot restaurant with a drive-up window on the southeastern corner of the 8.6-acre lot. This petition also was approved unanimously by the planning commission.
The restaurant would be part of a small commercial strip to be constructed on the southern edge of the property, along Manchester Road. A tenant for the restaurant will be sought once a permit is secured, representatives for EZ Storage told the council.
Ordinances granting the two special use permits are scheduled for the council’s March 19 agenda.