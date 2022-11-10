Burgett, Mattie Hutch, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022. Born in Milan, Tennessee, she was a resident of Kirkwood for over 70 years. A graduate of Kirkwood High School, Mattie was employed with Children’s Hospital for 37 years.
Mattie was married to the late Lloyd “June Bugg” Burgett. She leaves behind her children, Bruce and Rhonda Burgett of Kirkwood, and Lloyd and Grace Burgett of Duluth, Georgia; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at Kirkwood Baptist Church on Nov. 14, at 10 a.m.