There are changes in the character of this city. I have lived here for 60 years and am seeing a village that had genuine people, a moderately diverse population, affordable housing and vibrant, friendly residents being altered.
Comfortable bungalows with trees around them are being torn down and replaced by buildings with a footprint that covers an entire housing lot. Basements flood after a rain because the slope of the land changes with building. In downtown there stands a house, the architecture of which does not fit into this community at all. Almost no green space is left around it. We have many, many condo buildings.
Now the city wants to build a tall, large apartment building where the United Missouri Bank stands. I am opposed to that.
If a new house is built, it should meet reasonable guidelines: Reduce floor area ratio and limited commercial by 10%, include all of a front porch in limited commercial, and no change to R-3 setbacks.
We pay for and get good services in our city and we have a good quality of life. Let’s not lose sight of who we are and trade that away for the bottom line.
Kirkwood