Katy Ravensberg shows Katie Downy (left) and Hannah Goben their kindergarten photos. Ravensberg was their kindergarten teacher, which was also her first year as a teacher at Bristol. Ravensberg is currently a reading specialist at the school. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Graduating seniors from Webster Groves High School who attended Bristol Elementary were met by cheers from students, teachers and staff as they took part in a May 18 “Walk Through” of their old school. The students, clad in caps and gowns, gathered in the school gym before walking through the hallways to the delight of current Bulldog students.