Graduating seniors from Webster Groves High School who attended Bristol Elementary were met by cheers from students, teachers and staff as they took part in a May 18 “Walk Through”  of their old school. The students, clad in caps and gowns, gathered in the school gym before walking through the hallways to the delight of current Bulldog students.

Katy Ravensberg shows Katie Downy (left) and Hannah Goben their kindergarten photos. Ravensberg was their kindergarten teacher, which was also her first year as a teacher at Bristol. Ravensberg is currently a reading specialist at the school. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Teachers and students at Bristol Elementary School cheer on former students and soon-to-be graduates of Webster Groves High School. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Members of the Webster Groves High School Class of ’23, and one graduate from Nerinx Hall, have their picture taken in front of their old grade school, Bristol Elementary. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Parents and family members line up to take photographs of the seniors on the front steps of Bristol Elementary. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Students line the hallway at Bristol Elementary School to applaud the Webster Groves High graduates. | photo by Ursula Ruhl