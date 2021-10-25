Last month, I came across a beautiful Cedar Waxwing. Its black mask contrasted strikingly with its brown crest and lemon-yellow belly. It was perfect, but dead — the victim of a window strike at the foot of a two-story building in Old Webster.
As a resident whose property abuts the Shady Creek Nature Sanctuary, I can attest to the presence of numerous bird species and the use of Shady Creek as a wildlife corridor for other species — including deer, foxes, mink and coyotes.
SG Collaborative’s proposed destruction of existing trees and placement of a pedestrian walkway adjacent to Shady Creek will remove a crucial natural link between the region’s green spaces. I understand that not everyone is a fan of wildlife, but that strip of forested land allows native species to travel safely and avoid the roads and yards we use daily.
Multiple studies have shown the adverse effects of hikers on wildlife. The Missouri Department of Conservation specifies preservation of a “50-foot native, forested buffer on each side of intermittent streams” in order to protect water quality for aquatic life. Yet the rendering of the Douglass Hill project shows buildings and pedestrian walkways virtually on top of the stream.
Development may be antithetical to conservation, but conservation matters. And it is chilling to think this process is being rushed due to a Dec. 31 deadline, after which TIF financing for flood plains will be unavailable. Hurrying to approve something which will soon be prohibited is suspect, to say the least.
If this goes through unchanged, I fear the loss of connected habitat for native species currently nesting, traveling, and feeding in that corridor. If second story windows can prove lethal to a Cedar Waxwing, imagine the bird strikes against a seven-story wall of windows where stream-side trees once stood.
Karen Ruecker
Webster Groves