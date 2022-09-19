Although Layla in The Grove has been ordered to vacate the property for failure to pay rent, the restaurant’s second location in Webster Groves remains open despite being thousands of dollars behind on rent there, too.
Jason Sparks, owner of the popular gourmet burger and shawarma joint, could not be reached for comment. But a director of Novus Companies, which owns the building at 20 Allen Ave., seemed hopeful the Webster location will be able to keep its doors open. This, despite that Layla reportedly owes thousands in rent for the Allen Avenue property.
Michael Koch, director of investments for Novus Companies, declined to comment on specifics, but said Novus representatives have met with Sparks and are working toward an agreement.
“We’ve been in direct communication with the owner, Jason, and it’s been amicable,” Koch said Tuesday, Sept. 13. “He’s a good operator and we want him to succeed. We believe we’ve reached an agreement for him to keep the restaurant open and for it to be successful.”
Koch declined to say whether Novus was suing Sparks for rent owed, but reiterated the company’s commitment to working with him.
“We’ve engaged our counsel just as we do whenever a tenant is in default, but we think we’ve reached an agreement with him (Sparks) to remain open and bring his sales back up,” he said, adding that Sparks — like many restaurant owners — was hit hard by the pandemic.
Layla, which opened its doors at 4317 Manchester Ave. in The Grove in 2012, currently has a notice on the door to vacate the property. A July 28 posting on its Facebook page said that the city location would be temporarily closed, taking a break to restaff, retrain, remodel and update its menu.