Buff City Soap, a franchise known for its plant-based soap and body products handmade in the store daily, has opened a location at 1050 S. Kirkwood Road in front of Target.
Buff City Soap offers more than 30 unique and custom-made scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products including soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap and laundry soap. The products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store “makeries,” which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile.
“We’re excited to open a brand new makery in the Kirkwood area,” said Brittany Peterman, director of operations. “Buff City Soap provides a unique product unlike anything else, and we are looking forward to sharing our products with the residents of Kirkwood and the surrounding communities.”
For more information, visit www.buffcitysoap.com.