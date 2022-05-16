A budget deadline is on the horizon for the city of Webster Groves, where officials are looking to reduce the deficit while tackling equity in compensation and a host of other challenges.
To do so, council members made recommendations regarding health care costs and deficit goals, as well as discussed compensation, during their second budget planning session on Tuesday, May 10.
Building on last week, when the council shared support for bringing 29 previously identified staff members up to the minimum within their pay range, council members reviewed eight compensation scenarios, including various cost-of-living adjustments.
The scenarios accounted for the city’s 77 non-bargaining-unit employees, which excludes the fire and police departments, both of which are in the midst of collective bargaining and currently represent an unknown expenditure in the city’s budget. No formal recommendation was reached and compensation discussions will continue at next week’s council meeting.
The council did recommend that employees on a single-coverage plan begin shouldering some of the city’s increasing health care costs. There are currently 62 non-union employees on that plan, which is the only one funded entirely by the city. The amount those employees would pay if they continue to elect the coverage has not been decided, but council members discussed $25 or $50 twice monthly, with the city still covering 85% or more of the cost.
City Manager Marie Peoples has polled neighboring municipalities and said it is not uncommon for single-coverage individuals to pay 15% or 20% of their plan costs.
“It is another hit to the paycheck — I get it,” she said. “It is not something I want to recommend, but I have to with health care costs continuing to increase. And it’s still a very good benefit to employees.”
The city plans to get bids for new health care coverage options in the future, an effort Peoples said she’s hopeful will bring improved options for employees and the city.
Council members were also asked to outline their goal for reducing the city’s deficit to better map future budgets as part of a five-year strategic plan. Peoples advised that $1 million is a healthy target for reduction in expenditures in FY23, but ultimately recommended — with council agreeing to — a less aggressive $500,000 target with quarterly reviews by the council to make adjustments and additional reductions as needed.
“This number is not set in stone, but it gives us a really good target as we’re planning future year budgets,” Peoples said.
Council also agreed to holding flat the growth rate of expenses to facilitate bringing the city’s revenue and expenses closer to even. Peoples said this strategy will position the city for better fiscal health in future years.
Budget discussion will continue at the council’s next regular meeting on Tuesday, May 17. A hearing date for the FY23 budget is tentatively set for June 7 to listen to and gather feedback from the public. The city has set a budget adoption date of June 21 ahead of the new fiscal year, which begins July 1.
All of the city’s budget materials are available at webstergrovesmo.gov/budget.