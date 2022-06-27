More than six weeks after Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples told council members that a balanced fiscal year 2023 budget would involve difficult discussions, a balanced budget was unanimously approved Tuesday night.
Part of those decisions involved the elimination earlier this month of four and a half city positions beginning July 1 when the new fiscal year starts. With roughly $509,000 in reductions to the city’s general fund yet to be identified, Peoples has indicated that additional position eliminations may be needed.
“Staff worked diligently to improve the city’s deficit. However, even with all of this hard work, additional reductions and adjustments need to be made for the longterm fiscal strength of the city,” Peoples said.
Facing a structural deficit, council members have agreed to reduce spending in FY2023 and beyond — a goal they solidified Tuesday by also passing a deficit reduction plan. The plan directs the city manager to reduce an additional $1 million in expenditures with the goal of eliminating the general fund structural deficit in three fiscal years.
Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold acknowledged the difficult decisions that have been made and the personal impact those decisions have had.
“I want to thank our staff for the really hard, detailed work that they have done. I’ve been referring to this as a challenging budget year, which obviously it has been. But focusing on it as a problem to solve somewhat disguises how difficult many of the decisions were, especially those that included staff reductions,” Arnold said. “I do want to reinforce that I think everyone took that very seriously and we understand the real human impact that’s involved. But, we also have a commitment to this community to make sure that we both address the needs of today and plan for and invest in our community for tomorrow.”
The adopted budget provides $29,483,155 toward public services such as street improvement, public works, parks and recreation, planning and development, and public safety. The budget includes a total general fund, or unrestricted operating budget, of $19,416,563. The remaining funds, such as capital and parks funds, provide specific plans for authorized expenditures.
The budget includes $771,450 in revenue replacement from the federal American Rescue Plan funding. In total, the city will receive $4.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds, some of which have been designated for electric vehicles, pedestrian safety and other one-time purchases.
While some residents have questioned those capital expenditures and suggested that money should be used to retain employees, city officials have said American Rescue Plan funds must be used for capital projects and not for staff costs. The full allocation of those funds is available at webstergrovesmo.gov/ARP.
City officials have said years of increasing costs and flat revenue have put the city in a position where significant cuts are needed to bring the budget in balance and maintain a healthy reserve. City Manager Peoples said the budget now “points out that our fiscal condition is sound and our bond rating is optimal. We have a great foundation to continue working to solve the structural deficit and build a sustainable financial future.”
The adopted budget can be viewed at webstergroves.org/budget.