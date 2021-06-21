Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch was the lone no vote as the city council voted to approve the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget at its June 15 meeting.
The budget, which begins on July 1, dips into city reserves and includes some cuts to employee compensation. The budget projects a total of roughly $29.6 million in expenditures and about $24.3 million in revenues for the upcoming fiscal year.
“I know this is tough with the demands that are placed on the city for funding,” said Welch. “But the stingy, economist side of me says that we need to pull in some of these expenditures —plan for them over the next two years. The proposed budget and this spending are not sustainable.”
The city lost revenues due to the closure of the Webster Groves Recreation Complex for part of 2020, and later operating at only 50% capacity because of the pandemic. The Webster Groves Aquatic Center was closed for the 2020 pool season, which also had a dramatic impact on revenue generation, according to City Manager Marie Peoples.
An aging city hall building prompted additional expenses, as did increased costs for employee health coverage. After reducing expenses, the estimated fund balance for June 30, 2022, is now roughly $9.2 million. The estimated fund balance for June 30, 2021, is approximately $10.7 million.
Of the $5.3 million being taken out of reserves for the coming fiscal year, $2 million will be out of the general fund and $3.3 million will come from other reserves such as capital funds. By the end of 2022, the city expects to have roughly $8.6 million in reserved general revenues.
The city’s general fund alone projects revenue of $17.1 million and expenses of $19.2 million — a deficit of $2.1 million.
The council on June 15 also gave final approval to salary ordinances for city staff. Historically, the city has given full- and part-time employees a 2% cost-of-living increase on July 1, and another 1.5% average performance pay increase to full-time employees as of Jan. 1 of the following year.
In May, the city council decided to allow only the 2% cost-of-living increase in the new budget. Eliminating the 1.5% performance increase will save the city about $120,000 during the coming fiscal year, according to Eric Peterson, Webster’s new assistant city manager and director of finance and administration.
The city is planning a compensation study to ensure it’s at the proper pay level for employees. Peterson previously warned that a growing personnel cost is outpacing revenues. Between fiscal year 2018 and the coming fiscal year, personnel costs have grown by $1.9 million — a rise that Peterson said is not sustainable given that revenue grew by only $547,000 during the same time.
“We have lots of work to do in the next couple years, which will be really challenging,” said Councilwoman Laura Arnold.
Mayor Welch said that during the 2009-2010 budget year, the city passed a fund balance policy and she had supported it. That policy advocates for a fund balance that is a minimum of 50% of operating expenditures to cover funding for six months and to provide liquidity in the city’s cash flow.
“We have maintained a reserve fund larger than 50% and that has been to our advantage,” she said.
Welch said the coming fiscal year should be a healthy year for revenues.
“And yet, the budget proposes a deficit of over $2 million,” she said. “This, added to the previous two years with the pandemic issues, has brought our reserves from close to $12 million to now about $8.5 million. With this budget, we are approximately $1.2 million short of the 50% policy.”
Welch said though the previous administration may have “gone a little overboard” with saving money at the expense of some city needs — such as technology — budgets were balanced, and the city earned a reputation for fiscal stability.
“I can’t approve of this budget that violates a policy I voted to pass,” Welch said.
Councilman David Franklin added that the city “is fortunate this year that we are not in dire straits,” but added he was concerned looking at the long term. He said the budget does not include the $4.6 million the city expects to receive in federal American Rescue Plan funds.
Resident Daniel Bruzzini said the council can’t continue to deficit spend.
“In July 2019, the projected general fund reserve balance for the end of the current fiscal year was nearly $12 million,” Bruzzini said. “Now, the city can only expect to have roughly $8.5 million in reserved general revenues, and the reserve fund is now below the recommended level of 50% of expenditures.”