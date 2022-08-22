Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms said mid-year reports show that the city is “looking good,” as of last week’s Board of Aldermen meeting on Aug. 8.
“Not only are we currently in our operating budget, but we also expect 2022 revenues to exceed our budget estimates,” he said. “Sales tax rebounded faster than we thought, but Lodge memberships have not rebounded as fast as we hoped.”
The city also received some unexpected federal money from the American Rescue Act.
Overtime and inflation in gas and utilities have affected the city.
“We may require about $100,000 in amendments during the third quarter,” Harms said. “But, at the end of the day, we fully expect the general fund and park fund to finish the year not only in the black, but above the estimates in the original budget.”
Multi-Family Housing Discussion Continues
A subcommittee assigned to ponder multi-family housing in Des Peres has asked for another study before submitting its report to the full Planning and Zoning Commission.
“They want a better understanding of the legal difference between a condominium, apartment and a town home, and if it can restrict them to owner-occupied only,” City Administrator Harms said. “They also want to know the impact of these buildings on police and fire services.”
City Planning Consultant John Brancaglione of PGAV said the study would cost $15,000. Harms said that while the study could be done in-house, it would take two to three months, and that such a study would be difficult.
The subcommittee also wants data on how many calls are received from the Alenia Apartments in Town and Country, 12831 Daylight Drive, which is part of the redeveloped Quarry at the northwest corner of Manchester Road and Interstate 270.
“They want to know how many times police were called, and how many crimes were reported,” Harms said. “But we have to get that information from the St. Louis County Police and that would require a Sunshine request (of records), and that will take weeks to get.”