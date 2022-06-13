In its first of two public hearings Tuesday night, the Webster Groves City Council invited public comment on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023.
The budget as amended includes about $1 million in cuts to begin reducing the city’s deficit, with a goal of eliminating the deficit in three years. The city has indicated that a portion of that reduction may come from reducing its workforce. Council members are also in agreement that those on the city’s single employee healthcare plan, which previously was provided at no cost to employees, will begin contributing $600 annually.
Among the heftiest portions of the city’s expenditures will be employee compensation and benefits, including a 2% cost-of-living adjustment for non-unionized employees, implementing a new pay grade system and a 7% increase in health care costs to the city and employees.
Some of the largest planned capital investments include funding for four new electric vehicles, up to 10 electric vehicle charging stations, two new solar roofs, an aquatic center design and a fire department ladder truck — much of which the city has flagged for American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.
In all, the proposed budget allocates about $2 million of the city’s ARP balance, leaving a remaining $1.69 million for later use. Details outlining the city’s ARP spending plans can be found at www.webstergrovesmo.gov/ARP.
In new revenue projections, the city estimates $250,000 in fiscal year 2023 from the local use tax voters approved in April. The tax is effective January 2023, halfway through the city’s fiscal year. City officials anticipate it will bring in $500,000 in additional revenue annually in subsequent full fiscal years.
Aside from the new revenue gained from the local use tax, Webster Groves resident David Buck, the only citizen who commented during the budget hearing, encouraged the council to explore unconventional revenue growth in the future and consider forming a financial advisory committee similar to what some surrounding municipalities have implemented.
The council plans to adopt the budget at its next regular meeting on Tuesday, June 21. All budget materials are available at webstergrovesmo.gov/budget.
New Housing Proposed For North Webster
In a second public hearing, Mara Perry, Webster’s director of planning and development, presented the council with a request and recommendations for Euclid Elms – a planned environment unit along a tract of land on Euclid Avenue.
The land — spanning properties at 15 Euclid Ave., 23 Euclid Ave., 131 and 133 Euclid Ave. in North Webster — is being sought by Onder Properties LLC. Onder owns the properties and wants to construct six detached, single-family homes. The properties would be individually owned, but have some shared common areas. Each structure would be different and each would go before the architectural review board prior to construction.
Perry said the city’s first planned environmental unit dates back to 1985, when Webster Oaks Place was approved. A second was approved for townhouse development north of Marshall Avenue in Owen Ridge in 2005, but was never built.
Webster Groves resident Connie Evans, who lives in the neighborhood where the planned environmental unit for Euclid Elms is being requested, said that she and many of her neighbors support the proposal.
“For the most part, we love it,” she said. “Over the course of the planning commission hearings, the developers have been responsive to everything. I think generally everyone’s in favor of this. It would be really good for the neighborhood.”
Council Member Emerson Smith, who also is a resident in that area, echoed support.
“I have spoken to the bulk of residents surrounding that development and they’re in favor of it. I’m in favor of it. I think it would be a good development in the area,” Smith said, adding that he would like to see additional conversation about sidewalks to improve public safety and increase walkability in the neighborhood.
The council held a first and second reading of the bill that would amend the zoning code to permit the land be developed under a planned environmental unit.
In Other Business
• The council approved the replacement of synthetic turf for the tennis court at Larson Park, which was previously replaced in 2006.
• In celebration of diversity and inclusion, Mayor Laura Arnold and council members declared June as Pride Month in Webster Groves, proclaiming June 28 as Pride Day.
• The council invited residents to attend a Juneteenth celebration at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 16, at Barbre Park, which will include music by the Red and Black Brass Band.