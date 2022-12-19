About a dozen people spoke at the Dec. 13 Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen meeting on behalf of higher pay for police and fire department personnel — pay, they say, that was promised with the passage of a hefty property tax increase in April.
Several residents, along with one alderman, expressed frustration following Tuesday’s public hearing after the first reading of a budget that gives 2.5% increases across all departments, but doesn’t provide funding to bring pay for first responders up to competitive levels.
Residents who spoke in favor of more substantial salary increases for public safety officers referenced what they understood to be a promise from the city when approving Prop A in April — an increase in pay for first responders.
Prop A raised Shrewsbury’s residential tax rate from 37.7 cents per $100 of assessed value to the maximum $1 tax rate ceiling, which is expected to generate roughly $930,000 annually.
At the time, city leaders said that revenue would be used to support and maintain critical services including police, fire and emergency medical services, public works, and parks and other facilities.
Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini said prior to the April vote on Prop A that critical city services, namely police and fire/EMS, could be reduced and potentially be further outsourced if Prop A wasn’t passed.
In the midst of Tuesday’s meeting, Alderman John Odenwald motioned to amend the budget, introducing a sixth version for consideration — one that he said would fully fund a seven-year step program for the public safety departments. He added that this would be a way of incentivizing retention by building in gradual salary increases for officers who are not at competitive levels while still leaving a small surplus for the city. His motion was denied in a 4-2 vote.
Among those disappointed with the budget version headed for a final vote on Dec. 20 is Shrewsbury resident Sandy Odenwald, who cautioned the board that residents who thought Prop A revenue was going to more substantial salary increases for first responders will no longer trust city officials when asked to support future propositions.
“I am incredibly disappointed in the vote tonight,” she said. “The proposition that was presented to us and broadcast throughout the city was that our police and fire department were going to get raises and be competitive with all the others in the area, and that is not what happened. If you think at any other time that you’re going to propose an increase … people are not going to believe a damn word you say because you absolutely presented this as we are going to have police and fire retention. So don’t ever think you’re going to get something passed again.”
Other residents approved of the budget as presented, sharing appreciation to the board for fiscal responsibility.
“We all want what’s best for police and fire,” Shrewsbury resident Presley Barker said. “Whether it’s due to ineffective leadership, as has been referred to, we are where we are with the budget and our credit rating has been downgraded as a result. There are consequences to not balancing the budget. I applaud the board, the finance commission and the finance director for balancing the budget.”
The board said it plans to revisit the salary increases in 2023, once 2022 property taxes are in and the city has a better idea of the total revenue in its coffers resulting from those property taxes.
For now, with just two weeks until the city’s fiscal year 2023 begins, the budget is slated for possible final passage at a work session meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, beginning at 6 p.m.