Les Paul, Doris Day, Frank Fontaine and Dean Martin have all sung about “forever blowing bubbles.” Now add Mr. Bubbles of Kirkwood to the celebrities who have crooned a tune to bubbly fun and festivities.
Kirkwood’s Bubble Man, John Reider, is testing out his bubble fluids and tuning up his Bubble Bus for another season. The only thing that might burst his bubble is a rainy spring with high winds.
“We do Easter Bunny parties, Mother’s Day, July 4, Halloween — all of these big days give us big customers,” said Reider. “We promote our Tekno Bubbles as a safe, fun way to have nighttime fun for July 4. They’re colorful and there’s no risk of getting burned by hot fireworks.”
Reider is quick to add that adults can get in on the bubble fun, too.
“They’re great for kids, but we’ve also grown our B2B (business-to-business) and corporate event business,” he said. “Halloween is huge because glowing black light bubbles are a hit for haunted houses and outdoor fall festivals.”
Bubble season usually starts at Easter and ends after Thanksgiving. If rain, wind or snow dampen an event, Reider said he’ll work closely with the customer to see what’s the best solution. He added that his company is fair about deposits if Mother Nature intervenes with weather problems, and if safety ever becomes an issue, an event is either canceled or rescheduled.
Bubble parties are best with music, according to Reider, who has a magic bus to meet the need for music notes. Equipment on the bus can stream a station or customers can provide a playlist of their own.
“I think one of my favorite bubble gigs was when we were asked to blow bubbles at an El Monstero concert in Forest Park,” recalled Reider. “It was crazy. I love their Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin music.
“Blowing bubbles off the main stage into a sea of people on Art Hill was incredible,” added Reider. “This year’s Mardi Gras parade was fantastic, too. First time for the Bubble Bus — we’ve never been in such a crowd.”
Rags To Bubbles
Reider’s bubble story began a few years ago when he was browsing the internet and came across a guy who was selling glowing, black light, reactive bubbles.
“They sounded insane, so I had to buy some. I was like a little kid when they arrived,” he said. “I quickly set up my black light and tried them. Yep — they worked as advertised. Crazy cool. Long story short, I began selling these products, Tekno Bubbles, for the inventor.”
Reider and his wife, Beth, mortgaged their home, bought the patents and trademarks, and have since been the new face of Tekno Bubbles. Although they hoped to make millions fast, that bubble burst in a hurry. The couple wasn’t selling many bubbles, but found that people gathered like crazy anytime they started blowing bubbles from their truck. So, they started doing parties and festivals.
“Today, we have franchised Bubble Bus and have 13 buses running in Missouri, New York, Texas and Florida,” he said. “We have a great bubble family and our franchisees are super fun and hard working. Each is successful and spreads peace and love everywhere they blow.”
Reider grew up in Warson Woods and his wife grew up in Creve Coeur. They moved to Kirkwood 20 years ago after living in south St. Louis and Fenton, and are active in St. Gerard Majella Parish.
Whenever inspiration strikes, the couple has to look no further than their own driveway.
“We live on Elmtree Lane and have excellent neighbors,” said Reider. “Any time I have a new idea with bubbles, we just set up in my driveway and let the party begin! Plenty of kids and parents to test market — I love it!”
Holy Grail of Bubbles
In the early years of his bubble making, Reider found problems of consistency and reliability with various bubble fluids. A local chemical company agreed to help.
“My dear friend ‘Dr. G’ tried 60 formulations and never gave up on me and my needs,” said Reider. “He cracked the code. We now have the ‘Holy Grail’ of bubble fluids.
“Our bubbles are derived from only the highest quality, U.S.-sourced, raw products made right here in the Lou,” added Reider. “Every bubble batch is tested for safety, pH, color, number of bubbles per blow and ‘hang time.’ We test blow each batch to make sure they will perform under the rugged conditions a professional bubble may be exposed to.”
Today, the “professional bubbles” are used in every major theme park in America including Disney, Universal Studios and SeaWorld, according to Reider. Having them made in the United States ends any fears of “dirty bubbles” and supply chain logistics, he added.
Mr. Bubbles also remains loyal to the St. Louis area with business headquarters in Shrewsbury — an “awesome town,” according to Reider. He said city hall is easy to work with, and the police and fire department personnel are all familiar with the bubble company.
Another aspect the Bubble Man enjoys about the business is getting to work closely with the Bubble Lady.
“We make a great team and there is no way the Bubble Bus business could operate without her,” Reider said. “Beth handles all the accounting. She juggles five sub-businesses within our Bubble Bus enterprise and each month balances all accounts within pennies. She handles crew hiring, scheduling, payroll and social media, along with a multitude of other tasks.”
He said his wife keeps him focused and grounded. And in a business where a good part of the inventory can just float away, Mr. Bubbles really needs to be grounded.