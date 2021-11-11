Local World War II veteran Charlie Kohler fought alongside his younger brother, Edward “Eddie” Kohler, in the history-making Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. Charlie made it out alive. Tragically, Eddie did not.
Each year as Veterans Day approaches, Kohler’s memories about capturing Iwo Jima island from the Imperial Japanese Army and watching a United States flag being raised in victory on Mount Suribachi come to the forefront. But those memories also acutely remind him of losing his brother during the battle.
“Normally, the military would try to separate brothers, but Eddie wanted to be with me in battle. He was buried at sea,” said the 100-year-old U.S. Marine Corps 4th Marine Division combat veteran.
Kohler is one of the roughly 240,329 World War II veterans alive today. Throughout the years, he’s been asked numerous times how he recuperated from the loss, and the brutality and horror of war.
“You gotta have courage every day in your life. You just can’t fall back. You gotta keep going forward. You gotta have courage that today’s going to be better than yesterday,” he professed.
The five-week Iwo Jima battle was some of the fiercest, bloodiest fighting of the Pacific War. The purpose of the American invasion on the island, designated as “Operation Detachment,” was to capture the area and its two airfields. The Japanese Army positions on the island were heavily fortified with a dense network of bunkers, hidden artillery positions and 11 miles of tunnels. American ground forces were bolstered throughout the battle by extensive aerial support provided by U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aviators.
Kohler decided long ago that wars are caused by people who don’t understand what life is really about.
“Life, to me, is enjoying what you have — especially friends, neighbors and relatives,” he said. “It doesn’t seem right for people to kill each other when, throughout history, friends become foes and foes become friends. The sooner we realize we all need to get along, the better chance future generations will have to coexist here.”
World War II Together
Kohler now lives with his son, Keith Kohler, in Warson Woods. He became a centenarian in August. Charlie Kohler has spent the past 76 years telling his war story to ensure his brother’s sacrifice is never forgotten.
Born in Pine Lawn in St. Louis County in 1921, Kohler said his father had him playing baseball as soon as he could walk. By his high school years he was known as a slugger with a .510 batting average.
“Some baseball scouts caught me playing for a varsity team and signed me to a contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers. I played for a year, then the war broke out. It was on a Sunday when we turned the radio on, the first thing we heard was that the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. We had no idea where Pearl Harbor was, but found out pretty quick.”
After reading stories about the heroic actions of U.S. Marines during the Battle of Wake Island that took place the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Kohler said he decided to enlist in the Marines before being drafted into the Army.
Kohler said his father then went to McBride High School, located on North Kingshighway Boulevard, to sign papers releasing Eddie early from high school, and told the brothers they could take care of each other during the war.
“I thought it was a bad move — terrible move — on my father’s part. We should’ve been separated rather than together. Our family could lose both of us,” Kohler, who at the time had just graduated high school himself, recollected.
But the Kohler brothers kept their chins up and went through boot camp together before being spread apart.
“I stayed there at the camp’s location because I played baseball on the Marine team. We got trained later to go overseas, and that was it for baseball,” he said.
In addition to his talent at the plate, he said: “I got pretty good at shooting, too.”
He added that at Camp Pendleton, before the Regimental Weapons Company went overseas, “we got a very fine bottle of wine and pledged that the last two of us still living would get together and have a drink for the rest of the folks who didn’t make it.”
Kohler said the soldiers went to Hawaii to secure equipment to invade other Japanese islands. The first two isles were Roi and Namur, then Saipan, followed by Tinian, and then finally Iwo Jima.
“We had instructions for each island we took — how far in, where we were going and where to turn and clean it up,” he added.
While going through a cane field in Saipan, his unit was surrounded by Japanese soldiers.
“When we had to stop and stay in that field we heard yelling, screaming, trying to scare the hell out of us,” he said. “We made it through the night, but we didn’t sleep well. They caught us coming out.”
Kohler admitted to shooting and killing a Japanese soldier who stepped right in front of him, as that man was trying to kill him.
“Killing was the only thing we were trained to do,” he said.
Kohler said on the islands, the Marines pushed back the Japanese opponents and could only go so far. While holding his arms instinctively across his chest and rocking, he recalled the many civilians also on the islands — children, mothers and grandparents —who jumped off rock cliffs into the ocean rather than face what they believed would be a worse fate.
“The ultimate failure of mankind is war,” he said. “It’s killing people who don’t want to be killed, who don’t want to fight. It don’t seem right, does it? How can we stop that?”
The Brothers’ Reunion
Kohler said while at a camp in Maui, he suddenly saw a man walking toward him that he suddenly realized was his brother. Eddie had requested to be placed into the Fleet Marine Force.
Kohler immediately worried about his brother being assigned to carry a flame thrower because anyone doing so became the first target for enemies to kill. He said he told Eddie to stop carrying it so he could get back to their parents.
“He didn’t do it. He was too much of a man,” Kohler said.
The Beehives of Iwo Jima
Kohler said Japanese soldiers had planted guns in holes throughout the island of Iwo Jima, much like the way a beehive looks.
To keep from sinking deeper in the island’s black sand, he and his peers had to duck into a good-sized shell crater as they were trying to advance. Just as Kohler had climbed back out of the top, he said a shell was sent into the hole, killing everyone in it. Kohler then was shot.
“Now I’m bleeding like hell. I crawled out of the top part of the hole because they were going to send another shell in and when I got to the beach, they hit me again,” he said. “One of the guys saw me, took his belt off and put it as a tourniquet on my leg. He had to get out of there, too, but at least he got the bleeding stopped.”
That man, fellow company member Glenn Moose, had also been in the crater, but crawled out just before the mortar hit. Kohler was bleeding so badly he was taken to a larger landing ship and hoisted aboard in a wire basket into the hospital.
“I didn’t know that Eddie was on the same ship, right next to me, dying,” he recalled.
Kohler didn’t learn of his brother’s death until he got to a naval hospital in Hawaii and a chaplain told him Eddie had “died out there.” He eventually learned through a letter that he and Eddie were brought aboard that landing ship about four hours apart.
“He was with his flame thrower after some ground position that the Japanese had when he was shot,” Kohler said. “He was working hard to get an opening so we could get out of that one area. And him going straight to that hole, he never quit. He got shot, but didn’t fall down and he burned them out.”
Kohler said he couldn’t believe he witnessed the famed U.S. Marine Corps raising of the American flag at Mount Suribachi on Feb. 23, 1945.
“I watched the whole thing. I knew it was history. I thought that we won the war. This is what we came to do,” he said.
Living For Eddie, Too
Kohler struggled to find his way after the war because of his leg injury, which meant no baseball. His father had a small printing business in St. Louis, and he decided to learn it from the bottom up. Kohler and Sons Printing grew into a large business over the years.
“I’m one of the last few men who survived this whole thing. I consider myself lucky — lucky for being in the right place at the right time, and making it through,” Kohler said. “I’m proud of my family, my home and giving them a good life. Two cars in the garage. They always had a little bit of money. Nothing big, but I’m proud of what I did with my life. Took advantage of it. Life is all about living.”
Kohler believes Eddie would have gotten into country music if he hadn’t died so young.
“He could yodel and sing, and play the guitar,” he said.
Every Memorial Day, Kohler flies his brother’s flag so he doesn’t ever forget Eddie, who “gave his life for all of us.”
Brothers In Arms ‘Til The End
Kohler’s son, Keith, just spent two years with a team producing a historical mini-documentary about his father’s service. Called “Brothers In Arms,” the film was nominated for a 2021 National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-America EMMY award.
“I needed to tell my father’s story in a way that it deserved to be told,” Keith Kohler said.
After extensive research, Keith Kohler concluded his father was the last living member of his company.
“I’m the last — the last — the rest of them are all gone, so we are going to cheers them, cheers them all,” Charlie Kohler said at his 100th birthday celebration over the summer.
With an honor guard of Marines in dress uniform appearing at Kohler’s centennial celebration, his son read the names of the rest of the men in his father’s company. The occasion was streamed live on Facebook.
But Kohler did not toast alone. Dave Moose, the son of the man who saved his life by applying the makeshift tourniquet, was present to stand in for his father to fulfill the promise of the agreed-upon toast the 23rd Regimental Weapons Company had vowed 78 years ago at Camp Pendleton.